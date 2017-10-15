Advertising
Four-year-old Clara Walker inspired to be a referee by watching lineswoman
Clara made lineswoman Melissa Burgin laugh during a break in play between Town and Hall Road Rangers.
Clara Walker may only be four, but already she knows she wants to be a football referee.
Watching Garforth Town’s 1-1 draw with Hall Road Rangers in the NCEL Premier Division with her father Nathan and nine-month-old brother Rufus, Clara was inspired by seeing Melissa Burgin run the line at the Supply Chain Network Community Stadium.
Nathan, from West Yorkshire, tweeted a photo of his daughter looking at a laughing Melissa and saying ‘Her hair is like mine, can I be a referee?’
Within 24 hours, the tweet which was shared with @WomeninFootball, had been liked over 4,000 times.
Nathan said after the game his daughter loves going to watch football live and she likes to watch the officials.
Nathan said: “She normally says the referees are her favourites as black is her favourite colour.
Advertising
“She had a great day, she loves going to the football, mainly because she gets chips, but she had to make do with a sausage sandwich as Garforth don’t do chips.”
Seeing the female official sharing the moment with Clara touched many people on Twitter.
Ahmed_1980 wrote: ‘Thanks for sharing… representation is truly important!’ while AWO86 said ‘This has warmed my heart. Thank you so much for sharing. ❤️’
Nathan said Clara will be back next week, weather permitting.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.