A closer look at Manchester City’s incredible scoring run

Manchester City beat Stoke 7-2 on Saturday to continue their free-scoring start to the season.

Here, we look at some of the statistical marks set by the Premier League leaders.

:: City’s goal tally of 29 so far is the most by a team in their first eight league games of a top-flight season in 123 years, since Everton scored 30 in eight in 1894-95.

:: They have 17 goals in their last three home Premier League games, having beaten both Liverpool and Crystal Palace 5-0.

:: Pep Guardiola’s men are the only team to score five or more goals in a Premier League match this season – and have done so four times, also including their 6-0 win at Watford.

Sergio Aguero has hit six goals this season (Nigel French/PA)

:: Three different City players – Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling – have six goals to their name already. Leroy Sane has added four, meaning that of 11 players to score at least that many, four play for City.

:: They have had 10 different league goalscorers in total, with one apiece for David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Fabian Delph and Nicolas Otamendi.

David Silva has been a key creative force for City (Mike Egerton/Empics)

:: David Silva leads the league with six assists, with De Bruyne one behind alongside Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Aguero, Sane and Kyle Walker are also in the league’s top 10 with three apiece.

:: For good measure, City won their opening Champions League game 4-0 away to Feyenoord with a double from defender John Stones. Their other games have seen them beat West Brom 2-1 in the Carabao Cup and Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in Europe.