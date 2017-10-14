US Navy Flag strikes gold as Aidan O’Brien dominates Dewhurst at Newmarket

US Navy Flag led his rivals a merry dance in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes as Aidan O’Brien saddled the first four home in the Group One at Newmarket.

The Ballydoyle colt was a 5-1 shot to secure a second Group One on the bounce following his Middle Park Stakes triumph a fortnight ago.

Ryan Moore controlled the pace from the front before kicking for home and U S Navy Flag readily brushed aside his opponents to claim an impressive two-and-a-half-length victory.

Group One win number 24 of the season for Aidan O'Brien and a 1-2-3-4 as U S Navy Flag wins the @DarleyStallions Dewhurst Stakes. pic.twitter.com/kAeqcSxYEY — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) October 14, 2017

Stablemates Mendelssohn, Seahenge and Threeandfourpence finished second, third and fourth respectively.

US Navy Flag provided O’Brien with a 24th top-flight success of 2016, leaving him just one short of the record set by American trainer Bobby Frankel in 2003.

Moore told ITV Racing: “He’s been a remarkable horse. From the middle of the summer we’ve started to work him out.

“He’s very tough. I thought it was going to be a very good Dewhurst.

US Navy Flag leads the way home for a Ballydoyle clean sweep in the Darley Dewhurst #zoomzoom pic.twitter.com/9OlboMwSJ7 — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) October 14, 2017

“To win a Middle Park and then to come and win a Dewhurst is great and he was strong at the line.

“It’s a massive feat again, what Aidan has done.”

US Navy Flag is a full-sister to Roly Poly, who secured her third successive top-level win in last weekend’s Sun Chariot Stakes.

We've been here before…



U S NAVY FLAG takes the Dewhurst, 14 days after winning the Middle Park stakes… impressive ????????????????#raceon pic.twitter.com/B9L0X5OhXp — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) October 14, 2017

“They’re amazingly similar,” Moore added.

“Neither of them are the biggest, but they’ll both give you absolutely everything. This lad would have a little more substance about him.

“They both seem to keep getting better every time they come to the track.”