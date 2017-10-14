Troy Deeney and Tom Cleverley complete Watford comeback against Arsenal

Tom Cleverley’s stoppage-time goal fired Watford up to fourth and left Arsenal stunned.

The Gunners, attempting to climb into the top four themselves, were leading through a Per Mertesacker header but Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot.

Cleverley then rifled home a loose ball at the death to secure a 2-1 victory and leave Arsenal still searching for a first away win this season.

Tweet of the match

Arsenal take the lead at Watford as Per. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2017

Star man – Troy Deeney

???? | The captain steps up to fire in his first #watfordfc goal of the season ???? pic.twitter.com/qdmlSBN2vh — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) October 14, 2017

The introduction of the Watford skipper changed the course of the match. Nerveless with the penalty to equalise and played a big part in the stoppage-time winner.

Moment of the match

Ozil should have buried a chance to put #AFC 2-0 up before that 50/50 penalty call from Neil Swarbrick. In for a decent last period now. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) October 14, 2017

Mesut Ozil, on as a substitute, should have settled the game for Arsenal when put clean through, only to fire too close to Heurelho Gomes. Seconds later Hector Bellerin fouled Richarlison and Watford were level.

Data point

1400 – Per Mertesacker scored his first @premierleague goal in 1400 days, since netting v Man City in December 2013. Collector. pic.twitter.com/xtrhSAQrIn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

Arsenal’s first away goal of the season was also Per Mertesacker’s first in the league since December 2013. Mind you, the Germany defender was making his first Premier League start in 532 days.

From the terraces

#AFC fans fuming as Wenger changes his mind and introduces Rob Holding instead of Wilshere, who was stripped & announced as replacing Iwobi. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) October 14, 2017

In fairness to Wenger, looks like Koscielny was injured but didn't stop some #AFC fans singing "you don't know what you're doing." — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) October 14, 2017

Arsenal fans gave Arsene Wenger a chorus of “you don’t know what you’re doing” after the Gunners boss aborted Jack Wilshere’s substitution and instead sent on Rob Holding. However, when they saw it was Laurent Koscielny and not Alex Iwobi coming off, they soon piped down.

Player ratings

Who's up next?

