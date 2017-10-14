Advertising
Troy Deeney and Tom Cleverley complete Watford comeback against Arsenal
The Hornets climb to fourth after fightback against the Gunners.
Tom Cleverley’s stoppage-time goal fired Watford up to fourth and left Arsenal stunned.
The Gunners, attempting to climb into the top four themselves, were leading through a Per Mertesacker header but Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot.
Cleverley then rifled home a loose ball at the death to secure a 2-1 victory and leave Arsenal still searching for a first away win this season.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Troy Deeney
The introduction of the Watford skipper changed the course of the match. Nerveless with the penalty to equalise and played a big part in the stoppage-time winner.
Moment of the match
Mesut Ozil, on as a substitute, should have settled the game for Arsenal when put clean through, only to fire too close to Heurelho Gomes. Seconds later Hector Bellerin fouled Richarlison and Watford were level.
Data point
Arsenal’s first away goal of the season was also Per Mertesacker’s first in the league since December 2013. Mind you, the Germany defender was making his first Premier League start in 532 days.
From the terraces
Arsenal fans gave Arsene Wenger a chorus of “you don’t know what you’re doing” after the Gunners boss aborted Jack Wilshere’s substitution and instead sent on Rob Holding. However, when they saw it was Laurent Koscielny and not Alex Iwobi coming off, they soon piped down.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
