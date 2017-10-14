Manchester City’s players show some love for injured Benjamin Mendy

In his short time in English football, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has established himself as something of a character.

Aside from being a stand-out full-back, Mendy has become a joker off the field, particularly with his social media work which has had team-mates and fans alike in stitches.

The fun appeared to have stopped for Mendy when he was ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury.

City’s players decided to pay tribute to him in the way that modern players do – by wearing shirts in the warm-up that carried his name.

And Mendy was quick to spot the gesture, thanking his team-mates – presumably from a comfortable couch – and saying he didn’t need love as long as he had them. How sweet.