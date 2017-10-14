Late Luis Suarez header denies Atletico Madrid victory against Barcelona

Barcelona’s lead at the top of LaLiga was cut to five points, though they had Luis Suarez’s 82nd-minute header to thank for ensuring they left Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano with a 1-1 draw.

Barca arrived in Madrid having won seven from seven but they fell behind midway through the first period when Saul Niguez fired home from 25 yards out.

Lionel Messi hit a post with a free-kick before Suarez, who had only previously scored twice for his club this season, directed a header past Jan Oblak from substitute Sergi Roberto’s cross.

It denied Atleti a first win in the division over Barcelona since Valentine’s Day 2010, and meant Real Madrid were five points adrift of the table-toppers rather than four after eight games.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema had both scored their first league goals of the season as Real defeated Getafe 2-1.

Benzema, back after a month out with a hamstring injury, took advantage of some lacklustre Getafe defending to break the deadlock six minutes before the break.

The hosts levelled through Jorge Molina, who had appeared offside when he turned home Faycal Fajr’s cross, before Ronaldo claimed the winner five minutes from time.

Moments earlier the Portuguese, whose previous five goals for his club had come in the Spanish Super Cup or Champions League, had somehow missed the target from around three yards out but he made up for that with a clinical finish after substitute Isco had spotted him with a ball over the top.

Sevilla suffered an eighth successive league defeat at Athletic Bilbao to see their hopes of turning the heat up on leaders Barcelona dashed.

With Barca kicking off later that night, Sevilla could have cut the gap on the pacesetters to two points with victory at San Mames in the early kick-off.

However, Sevilla have not picked up a single point from their trips to Bilbao since 2009 and, despite the home side languishing in mid-table as they are without a win in six competitive matches, it was the Basque outfit who emerged victorious by a 1-0 scoreline.

That was thanks to Mikel Vesga’s goal before half-time, with the midfielder coolly lofting his shot over Sergio Rico after Raul Garcia’s attempted shot had deflected into his path just yards out.

Two goals in four second-half minutes earned Real Sociedad their first win in six games and a 2-0 victory over Alaves.

It took until the 77th minute for 20-year-old Mikel Oyarzabal to break the deadlock with his fourth goal in five games and Sociedad’s advantage was soon doubled by Aritz Elustondo.

La Real won their opening four fixtures but then lost four in a row prior to a 4-4 draw with Real Betis before the international break.

Oyarzabal’s left-footed opener came from a corner the home side failed to initially deal with and Elustondo soon got in on the act with an effort that looped over Fernando Pacheco via a Ruben Duarte deflection.