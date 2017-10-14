Advertising
Kevin De Bruyne produces masterclass as Manchester City fire seven past Stoke
The Belgian was irresistible on his 100th appearance for the club.
Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a Manchester City masterclass as Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side thrashed Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
The Belgian did not get on the scoresheet but marked his 100th City appearance by setting up four goals for the rampant Premier League leaders.
Gabriel Jesus struck twice while Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva also got in on the act.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Kevin De Bruyne
The in-form Belgian celebrated his century of City appearances in some style, producing a superb performance. The rapturous applause he received around the ground when substituted in the second half was most certainly earned.
View from the bench
This was an afternoon when City looked simply frightening going forward, and manager Guardiola – who appeared elated at times – will no doubt take extra satisfaction from the fact the devastating attacking display was achieved without Sergio Aguero on the pitch. Just over a fortnight on from breaking a rib in a car accident, the striker returned to the squad as a substitute and Guardiola could afford to keep him as a spectator, with the Champions League visit of Napoli to come on Tuesday. What will have irked the Spanish boss was his side conceding twice in a game they so dominated. Stoke netted just before and just after half-time, but over the course of the match they could barely get the ball. For Potters boss Mark Hughes, it was a truly sobering afternoon back at his old club.
Data point
This win extended City’s unbeaten run at home to 20 matches in all competitions and meant they have scored 17 goals in their last three league matches at the Etihad Stadium.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Manchester City v Napoli (Champions League, October 17)
Stoke v Bournemouth (Premier League, October 21)
