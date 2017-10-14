5 things we learned from Atletico Madrid’s draw with Barcelona

Barcelona’s 100 per cent start to the season was brought to an end at the Wanda Metropolitano as even Lionel Messi failed to find the winning formula.

A late goal from Luis Suarez saved Barca from defeat and came as a blow to Atletico, who once again had proved themselves more than capable of matching the biggest in the business.

Here, we reflect on five things we learned from Saturday evening’s La Liga encounter.

Messi is not always magic

If there's one man who can turn this game around, it's Lionel Messi. #AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/uHrXAJNjuh — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 14, 2017

It is all too tempting to suggest these days that all Barcelona need to do is put Messi in their starting line-up and victory will come as a matter of course. After all, Messi has made an extraordinary start to the new LaLiga season, scoring 11 goals in the opening seven games. And just three days ago his stunning hat-trick at altitude in Ecuador single-handedly sent Argentina back to the World Cup. Saturday reminded us all that Messi will still have games when he cannot quite come up with the match-winner.

New home comforts

After so many years of being indelibly linked with the raucous Vicente Calderon Stadium, there were fears Atletico’s move to the newly-expanded Wanda Metropolitano could adversely affect the momentum they are given by their fabled home support. But all the early signs are that Diego Simeone’s side are revelling in the atmosphere generated by their new home. Rather than breaking them, it increasingly looks like it could serve as the catalyst to grow closer to the glories of their city rivals, Real.

Suarez never gives up

Luis Suarez is the first player to score an away goal in #LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano! ⚽️#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/PMk4ixko9g — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 14, 2017

Say what you like about Suarez – and there are plenty who have said a lot. But one charge that cannot be levelled at the controversial Uruguayan is one of lack of effort. In a football world in which so many top players fade when things start going against them, Suarez is the exception. He was enduring a dismal night against Atletico, but crucially never gave up and snatched his side a point late on when he met Sergi Roberto’s cross with a powerful header.

The politics question needs answering

Atletico supporters held up Spanish flags during the match (Francisco Seco/AP)

Spanish football finds itself at an awkward crossroads. Two weeks after Barcelona played Las Palmas in an empty Nou Camp, no travelling fans were permitted entry to the Wanda Metropolitano – not that it stopped Atletico fans displaying their political affiliations. With the Catalonia issue showing no sign of going away – and the relationship between Barcelona and the Madrid clubs hardly cordial at the best of times – the football authorities have some difficult answers to find.

Simeone impresses once again

Simeone is one of the best managers in the business. Saturday night’s near-miss provided yet another example of his ability to inspire an ostensibly less-skilled group of players to more than match their illustrious rivals. His pragmatic and straight-forward approach continues to provide a breath of fresh air in a business all too often afflicted by caution. One day, a lucky Premier League club is likely to benefit from his towering abilities.