Sir Alex Ferguson watches first rugby match

UK Sport | Published:

The 75-year-old attended Sale Sharks’ Challenge Cup clash with Toulouse at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night.

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will have attended hundreds of football matches during his near 40-year stint as a manager.

But the 75-year-old Scot broke new ground on Friday night when he went to see his first-ever rugby fixture.

Ferguson was present at Sale Sharks’ Challenge Cup clash with Toulouse at the AJ Bell Stadium, just a stone’s throw away from his old stomping ground at Old Trafford.

