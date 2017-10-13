Advertising
Roger Federer challenges basketball star Klay Thompson to ping pong duel
The 36-year-old threw down the gauntlet to the Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard.
Roger Federer could be about to swap Wimbledon’s Centre Court for a ping pong table after laying down a challenge to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.
The Swiss replied to a tweet which described Warriors head coach Steve Kerr relaying a conversation between the pair about their table tennis game, and suggested he and Thompson meet up for a match.
Federer met the Warriors’ squad in Shanghai while they were in China for two pre-season friendlies earlier this month.
Shooting guard Thompson was part of the Warriors’ squad who were crowned NBA champions last season after beating Cleveland in the finals.
Federer is currently second in the tennis world rankings behind Rafael Nadal.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.