Malky Mackay takes interim charge of Scotland for Holland friendly

Malky Mackay will take interim charge of Scotland while the search for Gordon Strachan’s successor begins.

Mackay, the Scottish Football Association’s performance director, will oversee a friendly against Holland at Pittodrie on November 9.

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan made the announcement at a media conference where he revealed the governing body board felt it was “time for a change” when discussing Strachan’s future on Thursday.

SCOTLAND | Malky Mackay will take interim charge of Scotland for our International Challenge Match against Netherlands on 9 November. pic.twitter.com/xh6JjGAYDc — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 13, 2017

Regan said: “Ultimately we are in a result business. We had a manager in place for five years coming up. He’d had two campaigns. When the board met to discuss Gordon’s position after the defeats to England and Slovakia, we backed the manager, but we backed the manager on the proviso that we made the play-offs.

“We didn’t reach the play-offs and we felt it was time for a new coach to give us a new impetus with emerging talent coming through the Scottish game and give us a real chance to make Euro 2020.”