Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight three times in 2018

Tyson Fury’s on-off retirement appears to have been shelved once more after he revealed plans to fight three times in 2018.

Just last week, and not for the first time, Fury appeared to have ended his career by revealing he would not be applying for a new boxing license.

He has not fought for nearly two years since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s world heavyweight title reign in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight! & again in the summer in a mega fight! & again in back end of year. 3 big fights in 2018. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 12, 2017

Having twice postponed rematches with Klitschko last year, the 29-year-old lost his boxing licence last October when he admitted he was using cocaine and struggling with depression.

Fury had hoped to return to the ring earlier this year but that plan was scuppered when a National Anti-Doping Panel hearing was adjourned in May.

After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense. After they way they have handled stuff. No thanks — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 4, 2017

Now he says he will be ring-ready by April. Fury was at ringside last month when his cousin Hughie Fury came up short in his bid to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.

Parker, Britain’s Anthony Joshua and American Deontay Wilder hold the three world heavyweight belts at present.