Tony Pulis dismisses links to possible Wales job

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has dismissed links to the Wales job.

The 59-year-old, who was born in Newport, has been installed as one of the favourites for the role with current manager Chris Coleman assessing his future.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup after a 1-0 home defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Monday ended their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Chin up! Today, we start working hard and begin dreaming again! #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/CkZ0Vv5Y64 — Wales (@FAWales) October 10, 2017

Coleman has said he is considering his position after previously saying it would be his final campaign, but Pulis has initially rejected any speculation.

He said: “I’m quite happy where I am and I think it’s wrong we’re even talking about someone who’s still in a job.

“Chris has done a fantastic job there and he’ll be very disappointed at the moment, as the nation are. Time is a great healer, we’ll see what Chris does in the next couple of months.”