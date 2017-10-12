Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the way in ‘big six’ battles

Liverpool fans may be feeling anxious about Saturday’s Premier League clash against in-form Manchester United, with the Reds, who have lost Sadio Mane to injury, having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

However, the Merseysiders can take encouragement heading into the match at Anfield from the club’s record under boss Jurgen Klopp against fellow ‘big six’ outfits – United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Last month Klopp’s team lost 5-0 at City after being reduced to 10 men, but that was only the second defeat they had suffered in 20 league meetings with other ‘big six’ sides since the German took charge in October 2015.

And they have nine victories from those games, giving them a win percentage of 45 – which is considerably higher than the figure for each of the other five clubs over the same period.

PA Graphics

Here, Press Association Sport shows how Liverpool compare to their rivals on that front as they prepare to host United before playing Spurs away in their following league match.