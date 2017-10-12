Johanna Konta retains hope of appearing at WTA Finals

Johanna Konta has not given up hope of appearing at the WTA Finals, despite not being able to qualify outright.

The British number one has pulled out of next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow with an injury to her left foot, meaning in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia has taken the final spot for the end-of-season showpiece in Singapore.

However, Konta is hoping to recover in time to take an alternate place, which would see her claim the spot of any player forced to pull out.

If she does not make it in Singapore, she hopes to be fit to compete in the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai – a tournament for the ninth to 16th best players of the year.

Konta said on Instagram: “As you all might have seen, I’ve needed to withdraw from Moscow.

“I am obviously sad that I couldn’t continue my battle to make it to Singapore, however it’s a massive congratulations to all the girls that have qualified.

“I am working hard to recover well and still make it to Singapore as an alternate and to be competing in Zhuhai.

“Thank you everyone for the continued support and I’ll be seeing you guys soon on court.”

It is the second year in a row that the 26-year-old has narrowly missed out on reaching the WTA Finals.

Twelve months ago, she travelled to Singapore and took part in all the pre-tournament publicity only for Svetlana Kuznetsova to usurp her at the final moment by winning the Kremlin Cup.

Garcia, whose brilliant run of recent form has seen her overtake Konta in the race, joins Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko in the field.