Football rumours from the media

Uncertainty surrounds Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool as Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau said the Spanish club are poised to make another offer for the midfielder in the January transfer window, according to the Guardian. Barcelona previously made three offers for the 25-year-old in the summer but each was turned down by the Reds. Now Grau has said: “We are ready to sign Coutinho or any other player the technical staff request in the winter window,” the paper reports.

Rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are both said to be targeting Monaco player Fabinho, the Sun reports. United have shown interest in the Brazilian before but their offers have never come to pass. But he is now said to be on the radar of Pep Guardiola after putting in impressive performances following a switch from right-back to a more central position.

Fabinho is attracting Manchester rivals City and United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Motherwell under-20 star Adam Livingstone has not gone unnoticed by a number of English clubs, the Motherwell Times reports. The 19-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is said to have caught the attention of Bristol City. His current form has seen him score three goals in eight appearances this season.