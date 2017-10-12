England and Lions hooker Jamie George commits to Saracens until 2021

British and Irish Lions Test hooker Jamie George has signed a long-term contract extension with Saracens.

Saracens, the reigning European champions and current Aviva Premiership leaders, said the England international’s deal will keep him at Allianz Park until 2021. George, 26, made his first-team debut for the club in 2009. He has won 17 England caps and started all three Tests for the Lions in New Zealand this summer.

George’s Saracens career has so far harvested back-to-back European Champions Cup triumphs and three Premiership titles. And his long-term deal comes just weeks after his England and Lions colleague Owen Farrell agreed a five-year Saracens contract extension.

???? @J_George2 on signing a long-term contract extension with his boyhood club pic.twitter.com/MlQUJEz9UK — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 12, 2017

George said: “It’s the club that I have grown up playing for, the club I’ve grown up supporting my whole life. To be signing here for the long term and to have played here for a long time already is a huge honour.”

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall added: “We are over the moon to secure Jamie’s long-term future. He is fast becoming a world-class player in his position, and is a key figure for both club and country.

“Jamie is a real example for our younger players to follow. It’s well-documented how patient he had to be earlier on in his career, and both Jamie and Saracens have reaped the rewards from that. He is another player who has progressed through the ranks at Saracens to become a key player for club and country.

Interview | "I get to train here with my best mates every day" – @J_George2 speaks about his thoughts on signing a new deal with the club. pic.twitter.com/mjXaLH3QDf — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 12, 2017

“He is a Saracen through and through, and his hunger and drive to keep on improving is exceptional. The whole club is looking forward to seeing him at Allianz Park over the coming years.”

All of George’s England appearances have been off the replacements’ bench, and the opening round of Champions Cup action this weekend should see him lining up opposite current England captain and Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley when Saracens visit Franklin’s Gardens.

Saracens, meanwhile, have also announced new contracts for England international lock Nick Isiekwe and fly-half Max Malins, whose deals will run through to 2020.

Brilliant news that talented @EnglandRugby U20s starlet @Max_Malins7 has signed a new deal with the club pic.twitter.com/8L3HaeBV4f — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 12, 2017

Isiekwe, 19, made his Test debut during England’s tour of Argentina in June, while Malins helped guide England to the Under-20 Junior World Championship final earlier this year.

McCall added: “It’s very important for us as a club to see academy players make the transition from age-group rugby to the wider squad.

“In Nick and Max, we have two players who are showing huge promise and have a number of senior appearances under their belts already. We now have a number of players in our squad who have come through our academy system, which is very important to the health of the club as a whole.”