Sir Bobby Charlton in numbers

Sir Bobby Charlton celebrates his 80th birthday today.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at his illustrious football career in numbers.

49 – England goals – a national record until passed by Wayne Rooney in 2015.

758 – Manchester United appearances, second to Ryan Giggs in the club’s all-time list.

Happy 80th birthday, @SirBobby! It was fantastic to be able to celebrate with you at @StGeorgesPark and @wembleystadium last week. pic.twitter.com/Ov2jY306jd — England (@England) October 11, 2017

249 – United goals, another record since claimed by Rooney.

2 – goals scored by captain Charlton in the 1968 European Cup final, as United beat Benfica to lift the trophy 10 years after the Munich air crash.

5 – major trophies with United – three league titles, the European Cup and the 1963 FA Cup.

Join us in wishing #MUFC legend @SirBobby a happy 80th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/XjiTqj4wBF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

2 – clubs Charlton managed – Preston between 1973 and 1975, and Wigan for a brief spell as caretaker boss.

1966 – the year Charlton won the World Cup with England – scoring twice in the semi-final against Portugal – and later won the Ballon d’Or award as world player of the year.

1994 – the year Charlton was knighted.