Manchester United boss Mourinho shrugs off loss of Fellaini for Liverpool trip

Jose Mourinho insists the loss of Marouane Fellaini is not an issue ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

Belgium midfielder Fellaini suffered a knee injury while on international duty last week and could be out for at least a fortnight.

The 29-year-old had been in good form and scored twice in United’s last Premier League outing, their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, on September 30.

Asked about the injury, Mourinho told Sky Sports News: “No blow, no problem. We don’t cry with injuries. We may cry with the process that leads to the injuries but we don’t cry with the injuries. We just trust the players that are going to play.”

Asked if that meant he had concerns about players going away with their international teams, he said: “Not just international teams, we don’t only have injuries in international teams.”

United have also had concerns about the fitness of striker Romelu Lukaku but he came off the bench and scored in Belgium’s 4-0 win over Cyprus on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 11 goals for United since his summer move from Everton, missed the previous game against Bosnia with an ankle problem.

Speaking before the Tuesday’s game, Mourinho said: “If he plays tonight it is because he has recovered.”

Mourinho was also asked about the fitness of midfielder Paul Pogba, but it remains unclear how long the France international will be sidelined for.

Pogba has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury. Mourinho has previously described the injury as “long term” but no specific comeback target has been made public.

The player himself has posted some videos of himself training on social media but Mourinho is giving little away.

Asked about the 24-year-old, he said: “No idea.”