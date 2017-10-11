David Beckham reveals his middle name is in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton

David Beckham has revealed he was given the middle name Robert in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton.

Charlton, arguably the most distinguished player in English football history, was celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Charlton enjoyed a phenomenal and record-breaking career with both England and Manchester United, which included winning both the World Cup and European Cup in the 1960s.

David Robert Joseph Beckham, who also enjoyed a celebrated career with United and England, spoke to the club’s media outlets about his recollections of Charlton.

The 42-year-old told MUTV: “I was lucky enough to meet him when I went to the Bobby Charlton Soccer School at the age of 10 when I first came here, and I won it when I was 11.

“It was a dream to meet him because he was my dad’s favourite player and my middle name Robert is after Sir Bobby!

“He would always try to help the young players. When you play for a club and you have ex-players that come and talk to you that are involved with the team, it means a lot.

“But when you have Sir Bobby Charlton come up to you and say well done, or this is how you can do something better, or this is how you represent the club, it means something.

“It means so much when you have someone of that stature and with that experience who is a legend at the club you support. He means so much to so many people, especially to Manchester United fans and England fans.”

Beckham’s interview was one of a number of tributes to Charlton produced by the club to mark his birthday.

Their website featured a profile, films of his greatest goals and tributes from fans in a dedicated section while MUTV were running a series of Charlton-themed programmes throughout the day.

Charlton also received best wishes from across the game.

Charlton scored 249 goals for United and 49 for England in his glittering career, both of which were records until being recently broken by Wayne Rooney.

Among the honours he has received to mark his birthday has been the renaming of a training pitch at England’s St George’s Park base by the Football Association.

Charlton himself thanked all those who had sent him greetings.

