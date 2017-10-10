Tom Davies scores the winner as England Under-21s maintain grip on Group Four

England Under-21s strengthened their position at the top of their Euro 2019 qualifying group as Tom Davies’ second-half header earned them a 1-0 away win over their Andorran counterparts.

Davies registered his first goal for the Young Lions in the 52nd minute when he connected with a Kyle Walker-Peters cross and goalkeeper Francisco Pires failed to keep the ball out.

Having secured three points from what was a largely underwhelming outing, while Ukraine and Holland drew 1-1 and Scotland won 2-0 in Latvia, Aidy Boothroyd’s England side are now four clear at the top of Group Four.

It's all over in Andorra, and the #YoungLions' strong start to #U21EURO qualifying continues – we win 1-0 thanks to @1TomDavies' goal ???? pic.twitter.com/5cA5MWFgMV — England (@England) October 10, 2017

They have 10 points from four games, while the second-placed Scots have six from three.

Boothroyd made eight changes to his starting line-up from Friday’s 3-1 win over Scotland, with midfielder Davies among five Everton players included in the team.

Two others, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Kieran Dowell, who is on loan from the Toffees at Nottingham Forest, sent early strikes over the bar.

But there was not a great deal more from England in the first half, while their goalkeeper Angus Gunn was called upon to block a shot from Claudi Bove around the half-hour mark.

Advertising

The only real first-half effort thereafter from the visitors was Joe Worrall’s header wide, and shortly after the break Davies and Ainsley Maitland-Niles scuffed similar disappointing efforts well wide of the target.

But England were celebrating moments later when Davies nodded Walker-Peters’ delivery goalwards and Pires got hands to the ball but allowed it to squirm away from him and into the corner of the net.

Goal! The deadlock has at last been broken in Andorra as @1TomDavies heads the #YoungLions in front.



Watch live: https://t.co/U38qBZ0yU0 — England (@England) October 10, 2017

Albert Alavedra had a strike deflect behind as Andorra went in search of an equaliser.

The Everton contingent were then back to the fore, with Ademola Lookman sending a free-kick wide and Calvert-Lewin converting a shot from close-range, only for the effort to be ruled out with the flag up for offside.

Lookman subsequently passed up a great chance to double the advantage in the 82nd minute as his strike was saved by Pires.