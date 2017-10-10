SFA board to discuss Gordon Strachan’s Scotland future on Thursday

Gordon Strachan’s future as Scotland manager is to be discussed at a Scottish Football Association board meeting on Thursday.

The Scotland boss is out of contract next month but is facing mounting pressure from fans to call time on his five-year reign after the nation’s latest qualifying failure.

Sunday’s draw with Slovenia killed off hopes of making it to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

With no competitive action until the new UEFA Nations League kicks off next September, SFA chief Stewart Regan said the board will not be rushed into making a decision on Strachan’s future.

But despite insisting there will be no ‘knee-jerk reactions’, Regan and other Hampden chiefs are due to discuss the direction of the national team at a board meeting on Thursday.

Gordon Strachan has been in charge of Scotland since January 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)

Regan told the Scottish Sun: “Everyone is disappointed with how the campaign ended.

“But we now need time to reflect on the campaign and discuss it as a board. We’re not going to make any knee-jerk decisions.

Advertising

“I’ve already had a chat with the manager and we’ve discussed it and I’ve said to him we’ll be discussing things as a board.

“I don’t think it would be fair on him or fair on us to make any snap judgement. We’ll just reflect on it and when we’re ready we’ll make a call on what happens next.

“When that happens, it’s hard to say. I don’t want there to be a stopwatch ticking on any decision. We don’t want that as an organisation and we don’t want to put pressure on Gordon.”