Roger Federer plays tennis with Mickey Mouse

UK Sport

The 36-year-old was put through his paces on court by various Disney characters in Shanghai.

Roger Federer is used to playing five-set thrillers with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

But the 19-time major winner had a different kind of opponent to contend with on the court in Shanghai this week.

Federer was joined by various Disney characters and took part in several fun activities.

As you can see below, the 36-year-old clearly got in the spirit, dancing, playing tennis with Mickey Mouse and relay running with a giant racket and ball.

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv) on

UK Sport

