Raheem Sterling plays prank on sleepy team-mate John Stones

Watch out, Raheem Sterling is about.

The Manchester City winger is usually tormenting defences with his pace and skills while playing but it looks like he can be just as tricky to handle off the pitch as well.

The 22-year-old played 85 minutes against Slovenia as Harry Kane grabbed the only goal to secure England’s place at next summer’s World Cup before he was an unused substitute for the trip to Lithuania.

All the energy that he saved from sitting on the bench in Vilinus, as Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to their second 1-0 victory inside four days, was used on the sleepy defences of club-mate John Stones as they travelled back to Manchester following the international break.

The former Everton defender was filmed by Sterling while he was asleep in his England kit before the ex-Liverpool man pinched his nose, waking the disgruntled Stones and receiving an angry response from the 23-year-old.

Both players are hoping to be in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up at the weekend when the Premier League leaders host Stoke on Saturday, the first of four consecutive matches at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.