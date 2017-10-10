Neymar makes young girl’s dream come true

Judging by Neymar’s Instagram account, he is used to meeting famous faces.

The Paris St Germain forward has previously posted pictures with the likes of compatriot Ronaldo, F1 star Lewis Hamilton, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, golf great Tiger Woods and the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yet on Tuesday the world’s most expensive footballer also proved he also has time for non-celebrities, after meeting Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome sufferer Ana Clara.

A post shared by Nj ???????? ???? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

The eight-year-old recently released a video pleading to meet Neymar and the Brazilian accepted the request while on international duty.

In between games against Bolivia and Chile, Neymar made Ana’s dreams come true by taking time out to meet her.