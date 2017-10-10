Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City are interested in bringing Napoli player Faouzi Ghoulam to the Ethiad Stadium in the new year, The Sun claims. Pep Guardiola is reportedly willing to look into a £3million deal for the 26-year-old, who will be out of contract next summer. The reports come after full-back Benjamin Mendy suffered a nasty knee injury, ruling him out of the squad in the long term.

Turkish striker Cent Tosun appears to be in high demand from the Premier League, according to the Croydon Advertiser. Crystal Palace sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old, who is said to come with a 25million euro (£22.36million) price tag. Tottenham and Newcastle are also believed to be interested in the striker, who has so far scored four goals for Besiktas this season.

Brighton are eyeing Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for a January move, the Daily Mirror reports. Scouts were reportedly in the stands to watch the Newcastle player play for his country against Austria last week. The 23-year-old has not seen much game time for the Magpies since he was handed a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct during a game against West Ham.

Social round-up

Advertising

Players to watch

Jose Mouinho’s trip to Austria has been solved, according to the Daily Mirror. The Manchester United boss was said to be there to watch Mijat Gacinovic in the Austria v Serbia World Cup qualifier. The 22-year-old has impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt and equally on an international level after scoring two goals in three appearances for Serbia.