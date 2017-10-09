Zak Hardaker banned for failed drugs test

England international Zak Hardaker has been banned for failing a drugs test, the Rugby Football League has announced.

Castleford dropped the full-back for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final for what they called a breach of club rules and the governing body has now revealed the player tested positive for a banned substance following his club’s win over Leeds a month ago

A RFL spokesperson said: “The Rugby Football League can confirm that Zak Hardaker is provisionally suspended from all competition after it received notification from UK Anti-Doping that he had tested positive for a banned substance following a Super 8s game between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos on September 8, 2017.”

Rugby Football League Statement: Zak Hardaker



READ => https://t.co/o4Nvl5jHFW pic.twitter.com/j3B8IgoGAl — The RFL (@TheRFL) October 9, 2017

The spokesperson, who confirmed Hardaker’s exclusion from England’s World Cup squad, added: “The Rugby Football League will be making no further comment until the outcome of the case has been determined.”

A spokesperson for UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said the organisation was not in a position to make any comment and Castleford have yet to divulge any details but Hardaker could be facing a suspension of up to two years if found guilty of use of recreational drugs.

“If an NGB (National Governing Body) decides to make an announcement, it is their prerogative but we would never divulge or discuss any individual athlete’s data or personal details,” the UKAD spokesperson told Press Association Sport. “Each individual has a right to privacy.”

The spokesman said that position would only change if a sanction was imposed.

It is the latest episode in an eventful career for Hardaker, who was thrown out of England’s squad during the last World Cup in 2013 for a breach of discipline.