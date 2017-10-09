New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s ‘season is over’

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFL season with a fractured ankle.

The wide receiver, one of the NFL’s most recognisable and dynamic players, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach McAdoo: I spoke to Odell after the game. It's a sad situation. It's fair to say his season is over. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2017

Beckham jumped for a contested catch against Casey Hayward and got his left ankle caught beneath the Chargers cornerback as they landed together.

Beckham was one of four Giants receivers to suffer injuries in the match, with Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard also suffering ankle problems and Dwayne Harris fracturing a metatarsal bone.

That left Roger Lewis Jr as the only fit wideout for quarterback Eli Manning to target, with undrafted rookie Travis Rudolph available to be promoted from the practice squad after impressing in pre-season.

Odell Beckham Jr. will have surgery this week to repair fracture to his ankle. Nothing is scheduled at this time. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2017

Long-time Giants receiver Victor Cruz could be one possible free-agent target, though the 30-year-old has suffered injuries of his own in recent years which have sapped his speed and failed to make the Chicago Bears’ roster after a pre-season tryout.

The Giants have lost all five of their games so far this season.