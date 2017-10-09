Advertising
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s ‘season is over’
The Giants face an injury crisis after four of their receivers suffered injuries on Sunday.
New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFL season with a fractured ankle.
The wide receiver, one of the NFL’s most recognisable and dynamic players, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Beckham jumped for a contested catch against Casey Hayward and got his left ankle caught beneath the Chargers cornerback as they landed together.
Beckham was one of four Giants receivers to suffer injuries in the match, with Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard also suffering ankle problems and Dwayne Harris fracturing a metatarsal bone.
That left Roger Lewis Jr as the only fit wideout for quarterback Eli Manning to target, with undrafted rookie Travis Rudolph available to be promoted from the practice squad after impressing in pre-season.
Long-time Giants receiver Victor Cruz could be one possible free-agent target, though the 30-year-old has suffered injuries of his own in recent years which have sapped his speed and failed to make the Chicago Bears’ roster after a pre-season tryout.
The Giants have lost all five of their games so far this season.
