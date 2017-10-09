Max Whitlock keeping options open after pommel gold

Max Whitlock has refused to rule out a return to all-around competition after becoming the first British gymnast to retain a world title in Montreal on Saturday night.

Whitlock coveted his all-around bronze medal at last year’s Rio Olympics but took the tough decision to focus solely on pommel and floor apparatus for the immediate future.

The 24-year-old’s move paid off as he dominated the pommel competition in Canada, despite an attack of nerves and a mistake in floor qualifying which left him languishing in 47th place.

And despite previously indicating his future may lie in individual apparatus, Whitlock admitted watching the all-around final in Montreal could have caused a change of heart.

Whitlock told Press Association Sport: “When I was sitting and watching the all-around final I did realise how much I missed it.

“I’m going to go and reflect on it and decide what is the best way to move forward. If I was to do all-around I’d have to have the same mind-set on six pieces, which is very tough.

“I’ll take a bit of time off and have a look at what the best option is, but at the moment my options are open.”

Love going through all your congrats messages, thank you everyone ???? #194 #MTLGym2017 ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uFwAZNTYGf — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) October 8, 2017

Whitlock won the pommel final with a score of 15.441, comfortably eclipsing his rivals, but believes he can increase his dominance with a number of additional moves including the top-secret ‘Whitlock’ which he is continuing to perfect.

Whitlock’s coach Scott Hann, who master-minded his rise from his early teenage years to become a history-maker, echoed Whitlock’s belief that a return to all-around competition could be an option.

Hann said: “We know the level is getting higher in the all-around, and Max is the best in the world on pommel.

“What we could do is go back and work really hard on all six apparatus, or we could look at what he’s best at and try to perfect that. But we’re keeping an open mind and we will see where we go.”

Claudia Fragapane’s bronze medal in the women’s floor final marked a popular return to form after the agony of failing to make a final in Rio last year, where she fell twice from beam and bars.

An early stumble had also threatened to scupper her ambitions in Montreal but Fragapane’s tremendous recovery enabled her to sneak bronze behind winner Mai Murakami of Japan, and silver medallist Jade Carey.

Next up for Fragapane is the wholly more stressful task of passing her driving test, having endured a very public struggle during a recent series of ‘Celebrity Driving School.’

Think it's fair to say @claudia_frag is a bit happy this evening! ???????????? Great video Frags! pic.twitter.com/bdkhYU3IEd — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) October 8, 2017

Fragapane said: “People are always asking me how I can do so many tumbles and twists but then get so nervous when I’m just driving up to a roundabout.

“It makes me more nervous than anything. I get hooted at all the time for stopping at green lights, and I never have the slightest clue which lane I’m supposed to be in.

“But now I’ve got a bit of a break and I can finally try to pass my test. If I can come back from Rio and win a medal at worlds, it makes me feel like I can accomplish anything.”