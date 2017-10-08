Wales boss Chris Coleman urges ‘Golden Generation’ to make more history

Chris Coleman has challenged Wales’ ‘Golden Generation’ to make more history in their pursuit of World Cup glory.

Second-placed Wales can still win Group D – and automatic qualification to next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia – if they overcome the Republic of Ireland and leaders Serbia fail to beat Georgia at home on the same evening.

But it is more likely that Wales and the Republic will be contesting second spot and the right to feature in next month’s play-offs.

In this MD-1 press conference ahead of #WALIRL, Wales boss Chris Coleman has said "there's nothing to fear." #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/XDtfYDgEK7 — Wales (@FAWales) October 8, 2017

It is an opportunity that Wales manager Coleman does not intend to spurn as players who have long been labelled the ‘Golden Generation’ attempt to follow reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 by securing the nation’s first appearance at a World Cup for 60 years.

“The players have proven this is a golden era,” Coleman said at his press conference ahead of the Cardiff clash.

“They were labelled the golden bunch of players before we qualified for the Euros. I fought against that because they hadn’t earned that tag, but they’ve earned that now. This group of players have made the difference.

Unbeaten Wales overcome Georgia to boost their @FIFAWorldCup qualification hopes. ???? pic.twitter.com/5zdhROAhl0 — European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) October 6, 2017

Advertising

“They’ve gone one step further than anyone else that has gone before them, but that’s in the past as well. Whatever we’ve done, we’ve done and it won’t help us on Monday.

“We can’t be thinking that we’ve done really well, it’s gone. But if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, that will give us a great chance of having a good night on Monday.”

Wales will once again be without the injured Gareth Bale, who watched his team-mates train at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. And Coleman dismissed fears of a grudge match after what happened when the two sides met in Dublin last March.

Advertising

Republic captain Seamus Coleman had his leg broken by a challenge from Wales defender Neil Taylor in the goalless draw and has not played football since.

“What happened to Seamus was unfortunate, but I don’t think it will have a bearing on this game,” Coleman said.

“It will very be similar to the game in Dublin where two sets of committed players were locking horns. There will be lots of contact, our players know that, theirs do.

“It’s as big as anything we’ve been involved in, but the good thing is we’ve been here before.

“We have to try and contain our excitement because we’ve always wanted to be in these games where everything is on it.

“But there’s nothing to fear and worry about the occasion. Absolutely nothing.”