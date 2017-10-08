Menu

Shkodran Mustafi injury blow for Germany and Arsenal

UK Sport | Published:

The centre-back suffered a severe muscle injury during his country’s final World Cup qualifier.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines after limping out of Germany’s 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan.

Mustafi was forced off after just 36 minutes in Kaiserslautern with what coach Joachim Low described as a severe muscle injury.

“This will probably force him to have an extended lay-off,” Low was quoted as saying by sport1.de.

Mustafi has made five appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season.

