Shkodran Mustafi injury blow for Germany and Arsenal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines after limping out of Germany’s 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan.

Mustafi was forced off after just 36 minutes in Kaiserslautern with what coach Joachim Low described as a severe muscle injury.

Let's hope we see Niklas and Shkodran back out on the pitch soon! ???? #GERAZE #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/GHmWHsqa5l — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) October 8, 2017

“This will probably force him to have an extended lay-off,” Low was quoted as saying by sport1.de.

Mustafi has made five appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season.