Menu

Advertising

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini sidelined for Liverpool clash

UK Sport | Published:

Marouane Fellaini’s injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini faces two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old was forced off during the first half of Belgium’s 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

There were initial fears Fellaini faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Belgian FA played down those fears.

However, the injury does mean Fellaini will miss United’s Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News