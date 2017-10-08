Advertising
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini sidelined for Liverpool clash
Marouane Fellaini’s injury is not as bad as initially feared.
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini faces two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.
The 29-year-old was forced off during the first half of Belgium’s 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.
There were initial fears Fellaini faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Belgian FA played down those fears.
However, the injury does mean Fellaini will miss United’s Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.