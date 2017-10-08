Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini sidelined for Liverpool clash

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini faces two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old was forced off during the first half of Belgium’s 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

There were initial fears Fellaini faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Belgian FA played down those fears.

⚽ @Fellaini is out for a couple of weeks & #BELCYP. Scan ➡ left knee injury (MCL sprain). Get well soon Marouane ! #RoadtoRussia pic.twitter.com/jozfljXOCl — BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) October 8, 2017

However, the injury does mean Fellaini will miss United’s Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday.