Jamie George hat-trick earns Saracens top spot in Aviva Premiership
Mark McCall’s men climbed above overnight leaders Exeter.
England hooker Jamie George plundered a hat-trick of tries as Saracens climbed to the summit of the Aviva Premiership with a 38-19 victory over Wasps at Allianz Park.
Owen Farrell was forced to withdraw from the bench shortly before kick-off due to a calf injury but the composure shown by Alex Lozowski meant the European champions were in good hands and his fly-half understudy finished with 18 points.
Saracens had galloped out of sight with half an hour remaining, George’s trio of tries including one that saw him bullock over adding to Chris Wyles’ opener to deliver the bonus point and a record win in the fixture.
Wyles initiated a landslide victory by running in the opening try, but better was to come from the American three minutes later when he cleverly took advantage of Wasps’ lapse in concentration to set-up George for the first of his three touchdowns.
Haskell off the pace
James Haskell has been Eddie Jones’ first choice openside since the Australian took over in 2015, but his grip on the jersey is surely loosening. Wasps’ pack being bullied hardly helped his cause, but Haskell looked off the pace while Bath’s Sam Underhill is tackling his way into England’s back row for the autumn.
Wasps slumped to a fourth successive Premiership defeat for the first time since March 2014.
Saracens were impressive, but what has happened to last season’s Premiership runners-up? Even allowing for an extensive injury list accounting for 15 players, this was a disappointing performance from a team that sits 10th after six rounds of the competition.
Northampton v Saracens (Champions Cup, Sunday, October 15)
Ulster v Wasps (Champions Cup, Friday, October 13)
