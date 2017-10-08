Jamie George hat-trick earns Saracens top spot in Aviva Premiership

England hooker Jamie George plundered a hat-trick of tries as Saracens climbed to the summit of the Aviva Premiership with a 38-19 victory over Wasps at Allianz Park.

Owen Farrell was forced to withdraw from the bench shortly before kick-off due to a calf injury but the composure shown by Alex Lozowski meant the European champions were in good hands and his fly-half understudy finished with 18 points.

Saracens had galloped out of sight with half an hour remaining, George’s trio of tries including one that saw him bullock over adding to Chris Wyles’ opener to deliver the bonus point and a record win in the fixture.

????All we need is a super Jamie George, a super Jamie George ???? pic.twitter.com/hqhlx9ahLs — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 8, 2017

Tweet of the match

They are a well drilled talented team. There’s a lot of positives to take from the game! Easy fixes which can be put right @WaspsRugby ???? — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) October 8, 2017

Moment of the match

He'll be buying the ???? tonight!@J_George2 (a.k.a. "the girth" ????) bags a brilliant hattrick for @Saracens ???? pic.twitter.com/8NB4ZmIuhd — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 8, 2017

Wyles initiated a landslide victory by running in the opening try, but better was to come from the American three minutes later when he cleverly took advantage of Wasps’ lapse in concentration to set-up George for the first of his three touchdowns.

Haskell off the pace

Shirts ready to be filled. Team about to arrive ???? pic.twitter.com/OyRshN2HOT — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 8, 2017

James Haskell has been Eddie Jones’ first choice openside since the Australian took over in 2015, but his grip on the jersey is surely loosening. Wasps’ pack being bullied hardly helped his cause, but Haskell looked off the pace while Bath’s Sam Underhill is tackling his way into England’s back row for the autumn.

Stat of the match

Wasps slumped to a fourth successive Premiership defeat for the first time since March 2014.

Talking point

Have you heard a team compared to a fine watch and a vampire in the same sentence?



Thanks to Austin you have now… ???????? pic.twitter.com/2mxnAfFN5e — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 8, 2017

Saracens were impressive, but what has happened to last season’s Premiership runners-up? Even allowing for an extensive injury list accounting for 15 players, this was a disappointing performance from a team that sits 10th after six rounds of the competition.

Who’s up next?

Next Up | @ChampionsCup returns to @AllianzPark in 2 weeks time! We can't wait to see you all back here to cheer on your Sarries v @ospreys! pic.twitter.com/VMkmyV9bps — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 8, 2017

Northampton v Saracens (Champions Cup, Sunday, October 15)

Ulster v Wasps (Champions Cup, Friday, October 13)