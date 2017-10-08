Menu

England round off qualifying campaign with uninspiring victory in Lithuania

UK Sport | Published:

Harry Kane underlined his importance to Gareth Soutgate’s side with the only goal.

England closed a successful but uninspiring World Cup qualifying campaign with a familiar 1-0 win over Lithuania, with Harry Kane continuing his hot streak from the penalty spot.

With top spot already assured manager Gareth Southgate had hoped a side showing seven changes and two debutants, in Harry Winks and Harry Maguire, would entertain as well as win but this was another glum outing for a side lacking in magic.

But if the lukewarm nature of the performance was predictable, so too was the identity of the match-winner, Kane converting from 12 yards to make it 15 goals in his last 10 matches.

Star man – Winks

‘Star’ may be too strong for a match that included next to nothing worthy of the name but Winks, with just four career starts in the Premier League, exceeded expectations. He looked comfortable in midfield, showed a nice first touch and drew a fine save when he let rip from the edge of the box. That he outperformed the vastly more experienced Jordan Henderson may be more of a concern for Southgate than a comfort, though.

By handing Winks and Harry Maguire their first caps, Southgate took the number of debutants in his 12-match reign to eight. Of those, Aaron Cresswell, Michael Keane and Kieran Trippier also started in Vilnius and Jesse Lingard came off the bench. Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are the others.

All the young dudes

England’s starting line-up had an average age of just 23.7. Henderson was the oldest of the XI at 27 and 113 days, with Marcus Rashford – who turns 20 at the end of the month – the youngest.

Who’s up next?

England v Germany (friendly, November 10).

UK Sport

