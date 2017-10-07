Lithuania v England talking points

England wrap up their successful World Cup qualifying campaign against Lithuania on Sunday, having booked their place at next summer’s tournament a game early.

Here, we look at five areas of interest.

That’s entertainment?

This is like watching England. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 5, 2017

Rarely has a national side’s qualification for a World Cup been met with such a combination of ruefulness, resignation and rancour. The tepid, unimaginative display against Slovenia was one of England’s worst in recent memory – with Harry Kane’s injury-time winner barely papering over the cracks. The players, the management and the public at large badly need something more compelling this time, if only to show the Three Lions can still inspire. With no pressure on the game, it must be hoped they can take the handbrake off and conjure something fluent.

Jack in the box

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that @JackButland_One will start for the #ThreeLions against Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/25bDMEGoz8 — England (@England) October 7, 2017

Joe Hart’s grasp on the number one shirt has been slipping for some time and Jack Butland, who will start in Vilnius, is seen as the most likely candidate to topple the long-serving keeper. Hart made some excellent saves against Slovenia but he has not had a happy start to life at West Ham and a change is not out of the question before Russia. This, then, is Butland’s big break and the only chance he has to see competitive action before the tournament. More so than any of the outfield players, he must secretly be hoping for Lithuania to compete sufficiently for him to showcase his skills.

Advertising

Tactical tinkering

So @JackButland_One’s in. Who else will get the nod for the #ThreeLions in Lithuania? ????https://t.co/Sk3cG5Qeg4 — England (@England) October 7, 2017

Southgate has described the match as a chance to learn about his team and that suggests a change in formation, as well as mindset. The three-man defence seen against France and Germany may well get another airing, though the manager seems to see it as an option against better teams rather than opponents of Lithuania’s standing. If he is considering using the system in a knockout game of a major tournament he needs to drill the players in the intricacies now and road test it well. Some of his side play variations of the theme at club level but others do not and time is short to plug the gaps.

New faces

Advertising

Southgate has already handed out six debuts since taking the reins a year ago and could blood three more. Harry Maguire has caught the eye with both Hull and Leicester and has impressed with his temperament. Jordan Pickford boasts a £30million price tag and has already had his first taste of Europa League football with Everton, and Harry Winks has a chance to pick up a cap despite starting just four Premier League games in his Tottenham career. All three will be hoping what is effectively a dead rubber allows them a stress-free chance to take the field.

Pitch imperfect

England training on the LFF Stadium’s plastic pitch. Southgate not naming team until after this session pic.twitter.com/3UTaDFvJhf — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 7, 2017

The artificial grass at the LFF Stadium is probably not ideal for Premier League players used to well-manicured playing surfaces. If a result was still required, it would have been the focus of a good deal more hand-wringing. But these days the changes are smaller than ever and England are unlikely to see any dramatic difference. Roy Hodgson’s England side managed to win 3-0 at the same ground two years ago, so excuses will not be tolerated.