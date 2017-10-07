Menu

Advertising

Danny McGuire finishes in style as Leeds beat Castleford to win Grand Final

UK Sport | Published:

The half-back scores two tries and kicks two drop goals in 24-6 victory.

Danny McGuire produced a kicking masterclass on his final Leeds appearance to inspire the Rhinos to a record-extending eighth Super League title.

Castleford had won their previous eight meetings with their neighbours and eased to League Leaders’ Shield success.

But the Tigers had no answer to Grand Final experts Leeds on their maiden Old Trafford appearance as they slumped to a 24-6 defeat.

Tom Briscoe gave Leeds an 11th-minute lead and they went into the break with a 7-0 advantage courtesy of McGuire’s drop goal.

The Hull KR-bound half-back added a brace of tries and another one-pointer to cap a fine individual display either side of Briscoe’s second try, although Leeds old boy Alex Foster had the last word.

Tweet of the match

Advertising

Star man – Danny McGuire

The veteran half-back helped launch Leeds’ golden era with a title-clinching try against Bradford in 2004 and he was at his brilliant best as he became only the second Rhinos captain to lead the club to Grand Final glory. His kick laid on the opening try for Briscoe and that set the tone for a magical performance that also included a crucial try-saving tackle on Greg Eden at 6-0. Leeds will miss the local lad.

Advertising

Value of experience

Danny McGuire
Richard Sellers/PA

Leeds had 12 players with Grand Final experience to Castleford’s one and it showed as the Rhinos delivered a near-perfect Old Trafford performance in wet conditions. Classy Cas will come again but it will take them a while to get over a humbling experience.

Spotlight on technology

Who would be a video referee? Phil Bentham was in the box after James Child was given the whistle and he had a busy first half, ruling out tries for Kallum Watkins (knock-on), Jy Hitchcox and Briscoe (both obstruction). He twice overturned the on-field decision when there was an argument for allowing both if the incidents were viewed in full speed. While they were far from howlers and in the end did not affect the outcome, the Grand Final underlined the fallibility of review systems.

Player ratings

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News