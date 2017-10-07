Blue Point gives William Buick perfect return in Bengough Stakes

William Buick enjoyed a winning comeback from injury when making all the running on Blue Point in the John Guest Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

The Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan could be an early target in 2018 for the progressive Godolphin-owned sprinter, who held off the late charge of Projection to reward those who sent him off the even-money favourite.

Trainer Charlie Appleby suggested the classy three-year-old colt could miss the Qipco British Champions Sprint back at the Berkshire track in two weeks’ time, if the ground looked like being soft, while Godolphin do have the ante-post favourite in Harry Angel.

Buick had been out since fracturing his T12 vetebra in a fall from the ill-fated Permian in America and said: “It’s fantastic and I have to thank a lot of people. First of all, Sheikh Mohammed who has been very supportive all along and this horse is not a bad ride to come back on, so my thanks to Charlie and all the team at home.”

Appleby was in France, where he said: “It’s great to have William back on board and it was good for Blue Point to get his head back in front as well. He just did not like that ground, so it was a brave performance.

“We might put him away for the winter and take him out to Dubai for something like the Al Quoz Sprint and look forward to a four-year-old campaign with him.

“We’ll speak to His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed), but if the ground is going to come up soft again we might give Champions Day a miss. We’re going to stay in training ourselves and hopefully have some fun days with him.”

Danehill Kodiac (8-1) could also be heading to Dubai after beating French Derby runner-up Waldgeist in the Gigaset Cumberland Lodge Stakes. The four-year-old made all the running in game style for Sean Levey to deny the 4-7 favourite by a neck.

Trainer Richard Hannon said: “He’s done very well and he will stay in training and hopefully will win some very nice races.

“I will speak to the owner, but we might be thinking of going to Dubai. I’d like to think of something like the Coronation Cup next year for him.”

One Master, ridden by Martin Harley, wins the October Stakes (Julian Herbert/PA)

One Master (20-1) took Listed honours in the totepool British EBF October Stakes on only her third start. The William Haggas-trained daughter of Fastnet Rock only made her debut in August and got off the mark next time out in a Yarmouth maiden last month.

Just Glamorous (33-1) bounced back to his best in amazing fashion as he sprang a surprise for trainer Ron Harris and jockey Oisin Murphy in the Hope And Homes For Children Rous Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s memorable season continued as Accidental Agent (16-1), ridden by Charlie Bishop, took her tally for the campaign to 47 with victory in the ultra-competitive totescoop6 Challenge Cup.

Ride of the day

Sean Levey showed why he is an integral part of the Richard Hannon team with an inspired ride on Danehill Kodiac in the Gigaset Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

Quote of the day

William Buick after his fairytale comeback on Blue Point in the Bengough Stakes: “It’s nice to be back and thankfully I didn’t make any mistakes.”

Performance of the day

The William Haggas-trained One Master looks a filly with a big future after she made light work of decent and experienced opposition in the Listed October Stakes.