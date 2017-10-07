Menu

Australia skipper Steve Smith leaves tour of India with shoulder problem

UK Sport | Published:

The 28-year-old will miss three Twenty20s on the sub-continent.

Australia captain Steve Smith is expected to be fit for the Ashes despite returning home from the tour of India with a shoulder problem, Cricket Australia has announced.

Smith will miss three Twenty20s on the sub-continent after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder during the recent fifth one-day international in Nagpur.

The 28-year-old, who is top of the ICC Test batting rankings, is set to recover in time for the start of the Australian domestic season, but it is another concern for the hosts following the injury to key bowler James Pattinson.

“He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover,” said Australia’s team doctor Richard Saw told CA’s official website.

“He will have further investigation upon his return to Australia but we remain confident he will be available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.”

Marcus Stoinis will replace Smith in the T20 squad, with David Warner captaining the side.

The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on November 23.

