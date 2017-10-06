Wales boost World Cup hopes as Tom Lawrence strike downs Georgia

Tom Lawrence was the hero as Wales boosted their World Cup qualification prospects with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Lawrence’s first Wales goal came four minutes into the second half when his 25-yard shot flew past Giorgi Loria in the Georgia goal.

It was the first time that Wales had managed a victory in 11 games when their star man Gareth Bale had been absent, the Real Madrid forward missing out with a calf strain.