Republic of Ireland and Wales heading for Cardiff showdown
Nottingham Forest striker Murphy marked his 30th senior cap with his second and third goals for his country.
Daryl Murphy’s first-half double set up an intriguing World Cup qualification trip to Wales as the Republic of Ireland eased past Moldova 2-0.
The Nottingham Forest striker marked his 30th senior cap with his second and third goals for his country on a night when victory was the only option if Ireland were to keep their hopes of emerging from Group D alive.
They now head to Cardiff on Monday having to beat Chris Coleman’s Euro 2016 semi-finalists, who are ranked 21 places above them by FIFA, to stand a chance of progressing from a wide-open group.
