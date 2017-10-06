Price is right for Warrington

Warrington have appointed Australian Steve Price as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

The 40-year-old, a former St George Illawarra head coach who has been assistant with Cronulla for the last three years, succeeds Tony Smith who brought his nine-year reign to a close at the end of the season.

“We firmly believe that in Steve Price we have found the right man to bring success to Warrington Wolves,” said chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.