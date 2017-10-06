Ben Stokes will not travel with England to Australia

Ben Stokes will not travel with the England squad to Australia on October 28.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has not made a final decision on Stokes’ involvement in this winter’s Ashes tour but, if he does feature, he will travel later.

The 26-year-old all-rounder is currently under investigation by police having been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm last month.

ECB has also today confirmed the award of Central Contracts, while there is an update on the disciplinary process. https://t.co/U36LUgBgaA pic.twitter.com/3vMb0FXANy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 6, 2017

The ECB has also announced that Steven Finn will be added to the Ashes touring squad in light of the ongoing investigation by Avon & Somerset Police.

Neither Stokes nor Alex Hales, who has also spoken to police in connection with an alleged incident outside a Bristol nightclub, are being considered for selection until further notice.

In a separate matter, the ECB has also fined and issued a written warning to Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball and Liam Plunkett following a disciplinary investigation into behaviour during the recent one-day series against West Indies.