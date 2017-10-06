Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta signs lifetime contract

Andres Iniesta has signed a “lifetime contract” with Barcelona, the club have announced.

Barcelona said the 33-year-old midfielder had penned a deal which will keep him at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career, although did not specify exactly how many years it would run.

A club statement read: “Andres Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.”

Iniesta has made 639 appearances for Barcelona since making his debut 15 years ago, second only to his former team-mate Xavi in the list of the club’s all-time appearance makers.

He has been at the club since 1996, having joined their famed youth set-up at La Masia at the age of 12. The Spain international has won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns with the Catalan giants and has captained the side since 2015.

Iniesta is due to address the media alongside Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu from midday.