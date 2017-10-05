Ruthless Germany brush aside Northern Ireland to book World Cup spot

Holders Germany secured their place at next year’s World Cup with a convincing 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in their qualifier at Windsor Park.

A stunning strike from Sebastian Rudy after less than two minutes set the tone for a dominant first-half display by the world champions and Sandro Wagner, who also hit the post, added a second.

Play-off chasing Northern Ireland, who remain second in Group C, hit the bar through Conor Washington but the outstanding Joshua Kimmich made victory certain before Josh Magennis’ injury-time consolation.

???? It may have been a consolation but it was still amazing to see the #GAWA cheering on a goal against the World Champions! ???????? #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/haedtucajn — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) October 5, 2017

Tweet of the match

#NIRGER @ManCity Pep Guardiola managing in Germany has influenced their national team, you see Guardiola’s style all over this German team. — Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) October 5, 2017

Never mind World Cup-winner Joachim Low, former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater claims the current boss at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola, deserves credit for Germany’s great play following his stint in charge of Bayern Munich.

Star man – Joshua Kimmich

THAT WILL DO IT!!! ⚽️ Not happy with just an assist today, #Kimmich volleys home a third for Germany! (86')#DieMannschaft #NIRGER 0-3 pic.twitter.com/4Q0zBe1Tkh — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) October 5, 2017

The Bayern Munich star underlined his growing reputation with a fine display. The 22-year-old was a potent attacking force both charging down the right and cutting inside. He linked well with the midfield and Northern Ireland’s wing-backs struggled to deal with him. He capped his display with a deserved goal in the closing minutes.

Moment of the match

WHAT A SCREAMER!!!! ⚽️ And what a start in Belfast. Sebastian #Rudy thunders home a peach of a volley ???? (2')#DieMannschaft #NIRGER 0-1 pic.twitter.com/bv2ncZg0rc — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) October 5, 2017

The world champions made a brilliant start, opening the scoring through Rudy with just over one minute on the clock. A Leon Goretzka cross was cleared only to the edge of the area by Lee Hodson and Kimmich teed up the onrushing Rudy. The Bayern Munich man let fly with a ferocious shot which gave Michael McGovern no chance, shaving the post as it went in.

Data point

Germany’s early goal was the first Northern Ireland had conceded in competitive football for a whole year, the previous breach coming against the same opponents last October. The playing time between the goals equated to eight hours and 45 minutes.

Ratings

Who’s up next

Northern Ireland beat Norway 2-0 at Windsor Park when the two sides met in the World Cup qualifier in March (Niall Carson/PA)

Norway v Northern Ireland (World Cup qualifying Group C, October 8)

Germany v Azerbaijan (World Cup qualifying Group C, October 8)