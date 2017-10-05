Republic of Ireland v Moldova – talking points

Martin O’Neill will send his Republic of Ireland team into World Cup qualifier battle with Moldova on Friday evening knowing failure is not an option if they are to make it to Russia.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Yellow danger

The moment Robbie Brady gave Ireland the dream start! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ICdXYPdLdW — FAIreland (@FAIreland) June 26, 2016

O’Neill will not be able to call upon two of his most influential players, Robbie Brady and James McClean, for the clash with Moldova after both picked up second yellow cards – in Brady’s case, for the second time in the campaign – against Serbia. That will rob Ireland of both creativity and pace and O’Neill’s task will be to inject fresh inspiration and industry into his team as he decides how best to replace them.

Ronald’s wrath?

O'Neill: The Everton physio has been in constant contact with our medical team. James has trained every day and it has been very positive. pic.twitter.com/87KXH2Aghy — FAIreland (@FAIreland) October 5, 2017

James McCarthy’s international involvement in recent months has come at a cost with club manager Ronald Koeman less than impressed with Ireland’s use of him in the wake of a series of niggling injuries. The Dutchman dispatched the midfielder to Dublin at the weekend under orders to put club before country, but with the Everton player keen to be involved in the two games, O’Neill’s team selection will be closely monitored on the blue half of Merseyside.

Advertising

Time for the shackles to come off?

Inspirational stuff from Captain Coleman and his men! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/C8dDpVF2ef — FAIreland (@FAIreland) November 12, 2016

That the Republic still have a chance of qualifying for the finals is testament to their resilience rather than their potency, with their eight games to date having yielded just nine goals – and only two of them at home. Skipper Seamus Coleman’s winner against Georgia in October last year and Jonathan Walters’ late equaliser against Austria in June represent their total haul in Dublin and, with victory essential and potentially morale-boosting ahead of Monday’s trip to second-placed Wales, a more adventurous approach may be necessary.

Seconds out?

Advertising

????#WCQ EUROPE PREVIEW

7⃣ automatic spots up for grabs in the next week

Who will join ????????Belgium & the ????????hosts?

Info ???? https://t.co/RvB4ptvSy4 pic.twitter.com/HYtlSukWSA — #WCQ ⚽️???? (@FIFAWorldCup) October 4, 2017

Second place in the group may not be enough to secure a play-off berth with only eight of the nine runners-up going through to the knockout stage on the basis of their results against the sides finishing first, third, fourth and fifth. Group D, which contains Ireland and Wales, and Group H, where Bosnia-Herzegovina are attempting to hold off Greece and Cyprus, currently share the lowest totals of the second-placed teams, so realistically the Republic must win both their remaining games and then keep their fingers crossed.

Debut delight?

New call-up Scott Hogan on what it was like to meet his idol Roy Keane for the first time.. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/UBwG2xk3gS — FAIreland (@FAIreland) October 2, 2017

O’Neill has stuck largely with his tried and tested squad members, but had not been averse to the occasional surprise selection with Burnley defender Kevin Long’s competitive debut against the Austrians the most recent. His inclusion of uncapped trio Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire and Aiden O’Brien in his final squad amid injury and suspension problems may have raised eyebrows, but both he and assistant Roy Keane have insisted that one or more of the trio could be involved.