No need to panic yet over Liverpool’s recent struggles – Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard insists there is no need to panic about the club’s recent struggles.

One win in seven matches in all competitions has seen criticism of Jurgen Klopp’s side grow but Gerrard, now under-18s manager, insists there is no cause for concern with the club just two points off the top four and still unbeaten in the Champions League.

“We’re seven games into a Premier League campaign – there’s no time to panic,” he told liverpoolfc.com. “We’ve got a wonderful manager and coaching staff that are looking after these players.

“I think everything is fine. I’m not one that jumps on the bandwagon and listens to criticism after seven games. I used to judge myself and the team I was playing in at least 10 or 15 games into the season so let’s see where we are then.

“I’ve got every confidence we’ll be in the top four and everything will be a little happier than it is at the moment. What the Liverpool team have to do at the moment is stick together and see where they are in four or five games’ time.”