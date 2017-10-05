Grand National hero One For Arthur ruled out for the season

Randox Health Grand National winner One For Arthur has been ruled out for the season, said trainer Lucinda Russell.

This year’s Aintree hero is suffering with a tendon problem in his right fore and will not attempt to repeat his famous Grand National success next April.

Russell said: “He’s out for the season. It’s not a big injury, but it’s enough for us to stop with him.

“It’s obviously a shame, but hopefully we can get him back to full fitness.”

WATCH: One For Arthur takes a thrilling #GrandNational for Scotland! All horses home safe. pic.twitter.com/vdFkSQkg8x — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) April 8, 2017

Russell added the injury was discovered on Wednesday when One For Arthur had undergone a first piece of work since his summer holidays.

He was found to have disrupted fibres in his “right fore superficial flexor tendon”.

The eight-year-old gelding was one of the most evocative winners of the Grand National in recent times as he defeated Cause Of Causes by four and a half lengths under Derek Fox.

Lucinda Russell tells the story of how she got her hands on Grand National winner One For Arthur pic.twitter.com/cmuE6Oujfx — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2017

Stabled in Kinross, Tayside, One For Arthur became the first Scottish-trained winner of the big race since Rubstic in 1979.

He was also the ante-post favourite to repeat the feat next spring.