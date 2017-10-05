Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea and Tottenham are set to fight over Ross Barkley in January, the Daily Mirror reports. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has faith in the Everton midfielder and needs an insurance policy while Mousa Dembele struggles with a foot injury. Chelsea reportedly made a £35million bid for Barkley, 23, in the summer, although he was held back by a pre-season hamstring injury. With his Toffees contract entering its final year in January his value could be slashed, offering the London clubs the chance to bag a bargain.

England Under-21s recruit Jack Harrison had a fraught journey back from the US to make it in time for the Euro 2019 qualifiers but the inconvenience may have been worthwhile. According to The Sun both Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the 20-year-old after his star performance in MLS for New York City. The midfielder, originally from Stoke, passed through United’s academy system, however it may be City that get first refusal due to a tie-up with the Big Apple club. The interest may eventually make up for the fact he had to pay £1,200 for his own flight after missing his original trip back from America.

Gunners mainstay Theo Walcott may be heading for the exit partly pushed, partly of his own volition, according to a report in the Sun. After 11 years of service Arsenal are considering cashing in on the forward before his contract expires in 2019, avoiding a repeat of the scenario currently playing out with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. The pair are out of contract next year and at risk of walking away without the club recouping any of the millions they spent on them. The newspaper says Walcott, 28, has played only 47 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and could be open to a move.

Social media round-up

