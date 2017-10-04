Scotland v Slovakia – talking points

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Here, we take a look at some of the big talking points ahead of Thursday’s Hampden showdown.

Who will provide Scotland’s spark in Scott Brown’s absence?

Scott Brown is sidelined by a hamstring problem (Jeff Holmes/Empics)

Scott Brown’s return to the international fold has coincided with the Scots’ Group F fightback. He missed the national side’s opening three games after deciding to retire from international action but – since reversing that call ahead of November’s trip to Wembley – Gordon Strachan’s side have taken 10 points from a possible 15. A hamstring injury, however, means Scotland will have to play their final two matches of the group without their captain – leaving Strachan with a major decision as he weighs up who to play instead. Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Hibernian counterpart John McGinn would provide youthful exuberance but the boss may yet turned to Stoke veteran Darren Fletcher or Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday if he decides experience is the vital ingredient required to see off the Slovakians.

McGregor’s big chance

Can Callum McGregor take his chance to shine? (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Strachan finally gave in to public demands to call-up the Parkhead playmaker on Sunday night. Injuries to his club-mates Brown and Stuart Armstrong may have made his late invite a necessity but there is little doubt the 24-year-old fully deserves his slot having performed so magnificently for Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Hoops this term. He now has six goals this season after netting a classy double against Hibs on Saturday and looks to be the natural replacement for Armstrong, whose ability to break forward from midfield will be a big miss as the Scots look to open up their opponents. But McGregor’s surging confidence means if he does get the nod he is likely to have little trouble fitting into Strachan’s line-up.

Will Hampton roar

SCOTLAND | The squad were back at it this morning with final preparations ahead of #SCOSVK tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/XLLzcGsyaE — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 4, 2017

Stick or twist for Slovakia