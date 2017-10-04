Q&A on Dan Evans’ doping ban

Dan Evans has been handed a one-year ban for his positive doping test.

The 27-year-old failed a test for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April and will be eligible to compete again on April 24 next year.

Here, Press Association Sport answers the key questions surrounding the case.

A decision has been issued under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme in the case of Daniel Evans: https://t.co/nkgkMZRRiU pic.twitter.com/pAl0Enxcck — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) October 3, 2017

Was a 12-month ban expected?

Evans reached his highest world ranking of 41 in March this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

A year is more lenient than most people were expecting. The International Tennis Federation accepted Evans bore “no significant fault or negligence” for the failed test, while he was also given credit for promptly admitting he had taken the drug.

If Evans admitted taking the drug, why was he not deemed at fault?

The 27-year-old reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year – his best performance in a grand slam (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Cocaine is only a banned substance in competition. Evans admitted he took the drug prior to the Barcelona Open but denied taking it during the tournament. Evans’ explanation, which was accepted by the ITF, was that he stored permitted medication in the same pocket of his washbag in which he had previously put the cocaine, leading to accidental ingestion.

What does this mean for his tennis career?

"I am determined to return to the sport I love and compete at the level I know I can in the not too distant future." 2/2 — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) October 3, 2017

Evans has already said he is determined to come back and he is nearly half way through his ban. However, because the rankings are calculated on a yearly basis, when he returns he will be unranked, meaning he will have to start from the bottom. The good news for Evans is he has already climbed quickly from lowly rankings before and knows what it takes. At 27, it is not unrealistic to think his best years could still be ahead of him.